Just Another 'Messy Day At Work' For Priyanka Chopra. See Her Pic From Citadel Set

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared a photo of herself on Thursday

"Can't wait for you to meet her," she wrote for her pic from Citadel set

The actress has been filming Citadel in London since last year

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo from the sets of her work-in-progress series Citadel and it was just a glimpse of her another "messy day at work." The actress, who is in London since last year for The Russo Brothers' multi-series, has been sharing pictures of herself from the sets of Citadel. On Thursday, she posted what appears like a car selfie. She can be seen sporting a black outfit and a pair of shades in the photo that features her with little mud on her left cheek. "Messy day at work. Can't wait for you to meet her! #Citadel," Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption. Filmmaker Mindy Kaling, who is a good friend of Priyanka Chopra and will work with her on a film soon, hilariously commented on the actress' post: "You could say this was a new makeup trend and I would literally put mud on my face."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

On her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra shared another photo from Citadel set and wrote: "Switching to my EOD mood."

Take a look:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, check out another photo of the actress from her Citadel diaries:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers. It also stars Game Of Thrones and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award.

Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.