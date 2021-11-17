Just A Candid Pic Of Farah Khan From Rajkummar Rao's Wedding Day

Farah Khan with Rajkummar Rao. (courtesy: sabyasachi)

Pictures from newlywed Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding festivities keep getting better and better. The couple, who got married in Chandigarh on Monday, invited only a few friends from the film industry, among them were actor Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Which reminds us of a picture-perfect moment from Rajkummar Rao's wedding, in which Farah Khan can be seen tying Rajkummar Rao's turban. The photograph was shared by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's official wedding couturier Sabyasachi on his Instagram story.

See the picture here:

Screenshot of Sabyasachi's Instagram story

For their big day, both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao picked ensembles by Sabyasachi. While the bride wore red, the groom opted for a white sherwani. Rajkummar, after getting married, shared a super cute picture with Patralekhaa and he wrote in his caption: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever... And beyond."

This is the post we are talking about:

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao was seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger. He was also a part of horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.