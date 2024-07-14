Junaid Khan Says Not Dad Aamir Khan But Kiran Rao Is The 'Best Actor' In The Family

Image posted on X.(Image courtesy: rohitjswl01)

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who has entered the film world as an actor with Maharaj, feels his former wife and director Kiran Rao is a better actor than his father. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, he went on to praise his dad's ex-wife Kiran Rao's acting skills. “Actually, Kiran is also probably the best actor in the family,” he said. When asked about Aamir, Junaid didn't change his answer, and noted, “No no, Kiran is definitely the best actor in the family”.

Junaid then recalled an incident when Kiran played his mother when he auditioned for Laal Singh Chadha. He said he has “actually worked with her on the test for Laal Singh Chadha”

Junaid Khan recently responded to his father's comment about him travelling by bus or any other public transport instead of his own car. In an interview with Connect Cine, Junaid Khan said, "Papa makes a big deal out of small things. I just travel the most efficient way of traveling. I often take rickshaws in Mumbai because it is easier to get around and not worry about parking." In an earlier interview, Aamir Khan said that Junaid doesn't allow him to buy a car for him as he prefers public transports to his own car.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Junaid Khan shared father Aamir Khan's reaction to his performance in Maharaj. "He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it," Junaid added.

Maharaj explores the historic 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, a pivotal legal battle in India, focusing on the influential figure of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.