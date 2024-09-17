Advertisement

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Star In A Film About "Love In The Digital Era"

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Star In A Film About "Love In The Digital Era"
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid will co-star in the film.
New Delhi:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid just signed his second film. He will feature in the film with Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late superstar Sridevi). The makers posted a note on social media, which reads, "Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes and everything in between. Khushi Kapoor...Junaid Khan... 07.02.2025." Phantom Studios mentioned in the caption that the film will be directed by Advait Chandan. "Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan ? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025," the caption on the post read.

Sharing the note on social media, the film's lead actress Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Save the date 7-2-25." Khushi's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped multiple comments on the post. "Can't wait," she wrote. In a separate comment, she wrote, "You so cute like a laddoo." In a third, she wrote, "I love you Khushu." Siddharth P Malhotra, who directed Junaid's debut film Maharaj, commented on the post, "All the best mere bhai." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations."

Check out the post here:

Advait Chandan has previously worked with Junaid's father Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Junaid Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. The film also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. Khushi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also starring Agastya Nanda, Suhaha Khan, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan, Khushi Kapoor
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Tamannaah On Ex-Boyfriends: "It Takes A Lot To Be Outright Mean To Someone"
Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Star In A Film About "Love In The Digital Era"
<i>Jigra</i> Song <i>Chal Kudiye</i>: Diljit Dosanjh's Ode To Alia Bhatt's Inner Strength
Next Article
Jigra Song Chal Kudiye: Diljit Dosanjh's Ode To Alia Bhatt's Inner Strength
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com