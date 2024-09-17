Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Star In A Film About "Love In The Digital Era"

Aamir Khan's son Junaid just signed his second film. He will feature in the film with Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late superstar Sridevi). The makers posted a note on social media, which reads, "Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment announce the theatrical release of our film about love, likes and everything in between. Khushi Kapoor...Junaid Khan... 07.02.2025." Phantom Studios mentioned in the caption that the film will be directed by Advait Chandan. "Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan ? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025," the caption on the post read.

Sharing the note on social media, the film's lead actress Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Save the date 7-2-25." Khushi's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped multiple comments on the post. "Can't wait," she wrote. In a separate comment, she wrote, "You so cute like a laddoo." In a third, she wrote, "I love you Khushu." Siddharth P Malhotra, who directed Junaid's debut film Maharaj, commented on the post, "All the best mere bhai." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations."

Check out the post here:

Advait Chandan has previously worked with Junaid's father Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Junaid Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. The film also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. Khushi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also starring Agastya Nanda, Suhaha Khan, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.