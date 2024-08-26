Aamir Khan Reveals He Was "Unsure" If Son Junaid Khan Was A Good Actor: "<i>Woh Bohot Shy Tha</i>"

Aamir Khan's son Junaid made a smashing debut with Netflix film Maharaj. While Juanid's performance impressed critics and fans alike, his dad has now revealed that he was unsure about Junaid's acting skills prior to the film's release. Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Aamir revealed he warned Junaid ahead of his debut and said, “Main actor hoon aur jab aapki pehli film aayegi to aapko mujhse compare kiya jayega aur yeh jo tag hai ‘Aamir Khan ka beta' yeh aapse kabhi chootega nahin to aap khamkha iss bojh ko utha ke chaloge (I'm an actor and when your first film will come you will be compared to me. You can't get rid of ‘Aamir Khan's son' tag. You will unreasonably be pressurized by it).”

The 3 Idiots star also admitted that he wasn't sure if Junaid was a good actor “kyunki voh bohot shy tha (because he was too shy).” “I was worried as a father,” he said. However, after Junaid's debut, Aamir felt “he has shown a lot of promise”.

A few days back, Aamir Khan hosted a special party to celebrate the success of his son Junaid and his first Bollywood film. Junaid made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj this year. The film's director Siddharth P Malhotra shared inside pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. "Maharaj success party," he captioned the post. "Good times," he captioned the post and dropped heart emojis. Posting a picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram story, the film's director wrote, "Always a fan for life... Loved him then. Love him even more now and forever."

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, Maharaj also features Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it released on June 14 on Netflix. Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is inspired by true events and it showcases the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.