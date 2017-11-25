Julie 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Raai Laxmi's Film, Presented By Pahlaj Nihalani, Made... Julie 2 Box office Collection Day 1: Raai Laxmi's film "fared poorly" on the opening day and failed to outperform last week's Tumahri Sulu

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Raai laxmi in Julie 2. (Image courtesy: julie2film) New Delhi: Highlights Tumhari Sulu, which released last week, performed better than Julie 2 Julie 2 is Pahlaj Nihalani's first film as presenter after his CBFC stint Julie 2 received mostly negative reviews Julie 2, starring South actress Raai Laxmi and presented by Pahlaj Nihalani, opened to poor reviews and box office collection on Friday. As per a Tumahari Sulu. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh disclosed that Vidya Balan's film started its second week's collection at Rs 1.25 crore and added that the business is expected to take grow over the weekend. Julie 2 released along with Hollywood films Murder On The Orient Express and Coco, which too did not perform very well.

#TumhariSulu remained STEADY on Day 8... Biz expected to jump on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 21.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2017



, starring South actress Raai Laxmi and presented by Pahlaj Nihalani, opened to poor reviews and box office collection on Friday. As per a Box Office India report, the film's total collection on the first day was Rs 50 lakh, way less than last week's release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh disclosed that Vidya Balan's film started its second week's collection at Rs 1.25 crore and added that the business is expected to take grow over the weekend.released along with Hollywood filmsand, which too did not perform very well.is Pahlaj Nihalani's first film as presenter after his stint as the boss of the Central Board of Film Certification. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said: "Pahlaj Nihalani is back in the good old business of peddling trash.is a whole putrid pile of it."He added: "Mr Nihalani gets the exalted credit of 'presenting' this new adult drama that is obviously targeted at fans of the kind of cinema that he once espoused in his capacity as a film producer. But are there any left? With, written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Mr. Nihalani stands to lose even the handful that are. This film is neither bold nor beautiful." Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1-star rating.Pahlaj Nihalani said thatis inspired by the life of a popular actress from the Nineties, which many assumed was Nagma, who in turn told Deccan Chronicle that she has no idea about it.