Juhi Chawla's Durga Puja Pic Brings Festive Vibes To Instagram

Actress Juhi Chawla has begun with Durga Puja celebrations. On Instagram, the actress set the festive mood as she posted a photo all the way from Kolkata. Juhi, who visited a "pretty pandal" in Kolkata, couldn't hold back from sharing glimpses of her celebrations. In the photo, Juhi can be seen posing in front of an idol of Durga. Dressed in bright pink, Juhi beautifully accessorised with traditional jewellery and loosely plaited hair. "In Kolkata at a pretty Durga puja pandal, blessed to be here," Juhi Chawla wrote in the captions. Juhi, who co-owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan, flew into the City Of Joy for the team's 'Plant A Six' activity - as part of the initiative, a tree would be planted for every six hit by the team during matches.

Check out Juhi Chawla's Durga Puja album here:

Here's what Juhi Chawla was up to on Friday - she joined Team Kolkata Knight Riders for the birthday celebration of cricketer Rinku Kumar. Sharing a photo from the evening, Juhi wrote: "In Kolkata for KKR tree planting... celebrated Rinku Singh's birthday as well... look what the boys did to him! Cake on his face."

2016's Chalk n Duster was Juhi Chawla's last major release, in which she co-starred with Shabana Azmi. Juhi Chawla co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The actress is also expected to feature in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.