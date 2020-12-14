Juhi Chawla Asks Twitter To Help Find Lost Earring She's Worn For 15 Years

Juhi Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Juhi Chawla occupied a spot on the list of trends courtesy a tweet she posted on Sunday evening, where she asked the Internet to help her find an earring that she lost at the Mumbai airport. Writing "Kindly help," Juhi shared a picture of the earring that she had been wearing for the last 15 years. She added, "This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you". Posting a picture of the jewelry alongside the text, she wrote: "This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you."

In terms of work, Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The actress is best known for her work in films such as Ishq and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Juhi Chawla debuted in 1986 film Sultanat and she was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties having starred in films like Bol Radha Bol, Aaina, Darr, Yes Boss, Loafer and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke among others. Juhi Chawla has co-produced films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Chalte Chalte. As of now, the actress has not announced any new project that she might be working on.