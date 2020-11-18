ICYMI: Juhi Chawla Was On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 - Just Not In The Hot-Seat

Juhi Chawla shared this photo (courtesy iamjuhichawla)

When it comes to Amitabh Bachchan, everyone has a fan moment. Actress Juhi Chawla spotted a question about her on a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and tweeted about it too. On the Diwali special episode, one of the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan turned out to be: "Which of these actresses shares her name with a flower?" and the correct answer was Juhi's name. Juhi Chawla may not have been a guest on KBC 12 but hearing her name on the show surely got her excited. Sharing a screenshot of that particular question being read out by Mr Bachchan on KBC, an ecstatic Juhi Chawla tweeted: "Look! I'm on KBC this season! Technically not in the hot-seat but in spirit."

Previously, actress Sanjana Sanghi's excitement had spilled onto Instagram when a question about her debut film Dil Bechara was played out on KBC. Sharing a video clip, Sanaja wrote on Instagram: "Tala laga diya jaye! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But this?"

So far on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, two contestants have won the crorepati title. Nazia Nasim from New Delhi was this season's first crorepati followed by Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.