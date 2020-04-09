Juhi Chawla's 'Smile Is Contagious' In This Throwback Pic

Juhi Chawla shared this image. (courtesy iamjuhichawla)

Juhi Chawla is making the most of Throwback Thursday and driving our quarantine blues away with her "million-dollar smile." The 52-year-old actress is spreading "positivity in times of COVID-19" by treating her Instafam to priceless throwback pictures of herself. In the picture, a younger Juhi can be seen smiling to the camera as she looks stunning as ever. Sharing the picture, Juhi made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and wrote, "Felt the need to share what I heard from Salim saab...Smile is contagious, let's start an epidemic." The actress also urged her Instafam to share pictures of their million-dollar smile. "I challenge you to share pictures of your million-dollar smile," wrote Juhi. She added the hashtags "positivity in times of COVID-19" and "go corona go" to her post. Take a look:

Juhi keeps treating her fans to throwback pictures featuring her younger self. Take a look:

The one where she wrote about her self-quarantine look - "oil in my hair, no makeup, track pants, t-shirt, sitting in my garden, no FOMO, quite happy to be away from all pressure."

We are yet to get over her Women's day post that came with a stunning blast from the past.

This priceless throwback from her shoot diaries of the song Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki from the 1989 movie Chandni:

On the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also featured Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.