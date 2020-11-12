Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani To Begin Shooting

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor is all set to resume work with her forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator (and now actor) Prajakta Koli. Neetu Kapoor, sharing a picture with her co-stars from the film, wrote that she is "nervous" about the journey. The veteran actress added, "My first flight, in these scary times. Nervous for this journey." Referring to her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor added, "While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this."

Neetu Kapoor signed off the post saying, "We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture." She added the hashtag #JugJugJiyo. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Anil Kapoor wrote in his post: "And we are off. #JugJuggJeeyoBegins." Take a look at the picture here:

The film will be backed by Karah Johar's Dharma Productions and it will be directed by Raj Mehta. On the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions, pictures of the film's cast were shared and the caption on the post read: "Taking off to new beginnings with these bright smile." See the pictures shared by Dharma Productions here:

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then.