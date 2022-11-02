Judwaa Actress Rambha Thanks Fans For Prayers After Car Accident: 'My Kids Are Safe'

Rambha shared this picture. (courtesy: rambhaindran_)

Judwaa actress Rambha, who recently met with an accident in Canada, thanked her fans for their prayers in her Instagram post. She shared a video in which Rambha said that she is overwhelmed with the love and support she got from her fans and revealed her kids, including Sasha, are safe. "To all my fans, friends and family from all over the world who prayed for our speedy recovery, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart. Me and my kids, we are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support that I am getting from all over. My kids are safe, Sasha is safe. We are all back home and we are safe," said Rambha.

On Tuesday, Rambha shared pictures on her Instagram and revealed that she met with an accident while returning home after picking up her kids. She assured her fans that she, her kids and their nanny are safe with "minor injuries," but her younger daughter Sasha had to be hospitalised. "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers mean a lot," read her caption.

Rambha is best known for her performance in Judwaa, co-starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Also, she has acted in films, such as Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Gharwali Baharwali and others.