NTR Centenary: Jr NTR Mobbed By Fans As He Visits Ghat To Pay Respect To His Grandfather

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: MasthiMovie123)

On the occasion of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR)'s 100th birth anniversary, tributes are pouring in from all quarters. On the occasion, NTR's grandson, actor Jr NTR also remembered the legendary actor and visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay his respects. However, what should have been a peaceful experience turned into a chaotic few moments as fans mobbed the RRR actor. In a video, now going viral on social media, JR NTR – dressed in a white shirt – is seen surrounded by people on all sides, screaming his name. The actor's entourage is seen having to move people physically, in order to make way for the actor.

Take a look at the post here:

On the occasion, Jr NTR -- who is named after his grandfather -- also shared a Twitter post celebrating the actor. In a note that is originally in Telugu, he said, “Touch our hearts once more, grandfather,” attached to a vintage photo of his grandfather.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is a name that needs no introduction. The legendary artist excelled as an actor before he made his way into politics. Even in the area of governance, NTR thrived and even went on to serve as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The superstar, who made his acting debut in 1949 with Mana Desam, has featured in over 302 films, across languages. Some of his best works include Maya Bazaar, Missamma, Daana Veera Soora Karna, Adavi Ramudu, and Yamagola, among others.

Meanwhile, his grandson, Jr NTR rose to international fame with his performance in the Oscar-winning film RRR. The period drama is a fictitious take on the Telugu revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, with Jr NTR playing Bheem. The film by SS Rajamouli won the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category for the track Naatu Naatu, creating history for India.

Jr NTR will be seen next in Devarawith Janhvi Kapoor and in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.