On NTR's Death Anniversary, Jr NTR And Kalyan Ram Pay Tribute To Their Grandfather

On the 27th death anniversary of actor-political leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were among the thousands of people who paid tribute to the icon. The two actors paid a floral tribute at the NTR Ghat. In the clip shared by a fan on social media, Jr NTR is placing flowers at NTR Ghat and offering prayers, with Kalyan Ram and several other well-wishers by his side. The video was shared with the caption: “Jr NTR anna and Kalyan Ram anna paid their tributes to Sr NTR garu at NTR ghat.” Also known as Anna, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao appeared in over 300 films throughout his career. He was also a prominent politician, having founded the Telugu Desam Party and serving as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. NTR died from a heart attack on January 18, 1996.

Jr NTR comes from a family of illustrious personalities. In addition to his grandfather, Jr NTR's father Nandamuri Harikrishna was also a veteran actor while his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest superstars in Telugu cinema.

Jr NTR, who is currently basking in the international acclaim, love and adulation coming his way for RRR, spoke about his equation with co-star Ram Charan who also comes from a film family. Ram Charan, the son of acclaimed Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, comes from a family of accomplished performers in the film industry. His maternal grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, was a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award. Additionally, his uncles Nagendra Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and cousin Allu Arjun are also well-known actors of their respective generations.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, the superstars addressed the three-generation-long rivalry. Ram Charan said, "The whole concept of having a rivalry brought us together. The only path we could take was friendship because we were bored of news of rivalry for more than three decades."

Speaking of his current equation with Ram Charan, Jr NTR said, "It's simple physics." He explained, "Opposite poles attract. Charan gets attracted to what he doesn't have in him. And I get attracted to what I don't attain in myself, so we look up to each other. It's a support system. We complement each other, and we can share a few secrets that will never get out."

RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli and features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.