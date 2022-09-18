Jr NTR In Blockbuster Throwback Pic With His Narasimhudu Co-star Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel shared this picture. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel, who every Sunday shares a major throwback picture, has dropped a photo with South superstar Jr NTR. The image is from their 2005 film Narasimhudu, also starring Sameera Reddy. Sharing the post, she wrote, "THROWBACK WEEKEND.. a cute pik from my Telugu film w/ @jrntr .. he was a huge TELUGU SUPERSTAR then as well n today seeing him getting such PAN INDIA love with the film RRRmakes me soo happy .. lovely co star .. hardworking and humble."

Soon after Ameesha Patel shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Fabulous," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Last Sunday, Ameesha Patel shared a throwback picture with Anil Kapoor and David Dhawan. In the caption, she wrote, "THROWBACK WEEKEND PIK .. it was the Auspicious occasion of GANESH CHATURTHI at my office 7 years ago n dashing @anilskapoor n my director @daviddhawan8 came for evening aarti and Darshan...."

Earlier, she shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan from her first world tour. In the caption, she wrote, "@beingsalmankhan n me .. my 1st WORLD TOUR -this was our performance in NEWYORK ...n super cool @beingsalmankhan got a super cool new trendsetting hair look .. with the blond streaks n the rockstar spikes, especially For the tour .. we toured the United States n Canada for 50 days non stop .. was exhausting but super exhilarating and a blast we danced on all our hit songs of our film together "YEH HAIN JALWA"

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.