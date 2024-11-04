Jr NTR Attends Brother-In-Law Narne Nithiin's Engagement. See Viral Pics

Jr NTR spent an eventful time at brother-in-law Lakshmi Pranathi's younger brother Narne Nithiin's engagement on Sunday. Jr NTR shared images on his Instagram account. In the images, Jr NTR can be seen posing with his family. They are dressed in their festive best. Nithiin, an actor, got engaged to Shivani Talluri at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Other celebrities like Venkatesh also attended the ceremony. Sharing the images, Jr NTR said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness and togetherness. Congratulations Nithiin and Shivani." Take a look:

Pictures and videos from the engagement are already viral on social media. In one click, Jr NTR and Lakshmi participated in the ceremonies during the engagement. Jr NTR even gifted Shivani a necklace before blessing her. Venkatesh also posed for pictures with the newly-engaged couple, wishing them good luck.

For the unversed, Nithiin is also a Telugu actor who started out in 2023 with the film MAD. The film, directed by, Kalyan Shankar also featured Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi and Karthikeya Samala. In 2024, he featured in Aay, directed by Anji K Maniputhra. Nayan Sarika and Ankith Koyya were his co-stars in the film. He will soon star in the sequel of MAD.

Jr NTR was last seen in Devara. It released on September 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and has already minted over Rs 250 crore. The film features Jr NTR in a double role and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Bhaira.