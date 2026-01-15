John Mayer's India Debut Postponed Due To "Unforeseen Circumstances", Check New Date

Fans of Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer in India have to wait a little longer for his debut show in Mumbai.

John was supposed to perform in Mumbai on January 22, 2026. But now he will perform on February 11, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Sharing the update, a statement on BookMyShow Live's Instagram handle read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai."

"All existing tickets purchased on book my show will remain valid for the rescheduled date. For any ticket related inquiries, please contact our customer service team at reachout@bookmyshow.com.We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you soon," the note further read.

Excited to enthrall the Indian audience, John Mayer earlier said, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

John Mayer is best known for hit tracks such as Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia.

