John Mayer’s Relationship With Kat Stickler Ends After Months Of Dating

John Mayer and Kat Stickler have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for several months. According to reports, the breakup happened a few months ago and was not caused by any major argument. Sources say the “relationship just fizzled out” as both Mayer and Stickler focused on their busy personal and professional lives.

Due to busy schedules and different routines, the two reportedly found it difficult to spend enough time together. Despite the split, the former couple are said to be on good terms. Reports also suggest that the romance was “never going to be a serious thing.”

Another reason was Stickler's role as a mother, as she was cautious about introducing her daughter to someone she was dating. In the end, the pair reportedly felt that remaining friends was the best decision.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair “are no longer seeing each other and split a few months ago. It wasn't a dramatic split, the relationship just fizzled out. They realised they have very different lifestyles but it was a lot of fun while it lasted and are still friends. Kat was always hesitant bringing her daughter around someone she was dating and both of their busy schedules made it hard to navigate.”

Kat Stickler and John Mayer first sparked dating rumours in October last year when they were seen spending time together in New York City. According to Deuxmoi, the pair were spotted on several dates. They were first seen together at a private members only club, where an eyewitness believed they were in the early stages of getting to know each other. The following evening, they were spotted having dinner together at the Flyfish Club in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Before dating John Mayer, Kat Stickler was in a relationship with a mystery man following her breakup with Jason Tartick in 2024. She was previously married to Mike Stickler and the former couple share a daughter.

Mayer, on the other hand, had several high profile relationships over the years. The singer was linked to Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.