Grammy-Winning Musician John Mayer Set For India Debut Performance In January

The Grammy-winning Jazz musician John Mayer is set to make his India debut next year. The singer-songwriter will perform in Mumbai on January 22, 2026.

The one-night-only show will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Talking about the show, John Mayer said in a statement, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

John Mayer has become one of contemporary music's most respected artistes, masterfully blending pop, rock and blues to earn both critical acclaim and a devoted global following. With over 20 million albums sold worldwide and collaborations with legends including Ed Sheeran, Eric Clapton, BB King and Alicia Keys, Mayer's artistry, defined by unmatched guitar work, intimate lyrics and soul-stirring live performances, has cemented his place as a cultural icon.

The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, added, “John Mayer's debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer's music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives. To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India."

Ticket sales for John Mayer's India concert will open with a limited exclusive pre-sale on October 12, 2025. The general on-sale of tickets for the concert will go live on October 14, 2025.

