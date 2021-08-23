John Abraham Is Both 'Incredibly Hot And Super Cool' In This Shot From Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

John Abraham shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dabbooratnani )

Highlights Dabboo Ratnani shared the picture on Instagram

John Abraham looks as stunning as ever in the shot

John Abraham also shared the picture on his Instagram feed

After dropping some stunning shots of Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan from his 2021 calendar, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, on Monday, revealed John Abraham's picture from the calendar. Dabboo Ratnani shared the picture on Instagram this afternoon and it is already burning up Instagram. The black and white shot features John Abraham posing shirtless on a couch. The 48-year-old actor looks as handsome as ever in the picture. We also got a glimpse of John's perfectly defined abs. Dabboo Ratnani's caption is the perfect description for John Abraham and the picture. "Being both soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered. Incredibly hot and super cool John Abraham for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021," Dabboo wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at John Abraham's picture here:

John Abraham also shared the picture on his Instagram feed and thanked Dabboo Ratnani for the post. "Thank you Dabboo," John Abraham wrote in the caption of the post. Dabboo Ratnani reacted to the post and commented: "Love shooting with you."

Check out the post here:

As mentioned above, Dabboo Ratnani has revealed the pictures of several celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2021 calendar.

Here are the pictures of some celebrities from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar:

Coming back to John Abraham, the actor was last seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns and in Satyameva Jayate 2.