John Abraham Has To Transform Into Hulk During Coronavirus Break, 'Benchmark' Set By Satyameva Jayate 2 Director

Have you seen John Abraham's latest post on Instagram yet? It will leave you in splits. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a hilarious picture of himself on his social media profile, which features him photoshopped as Marvel superhero Hulk. In the fan-made picture - originally shared by Milap Zaveri (the director of John's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2) - the actor can be seen striking Hulk's famous pose. Sharing the post, John hilariously wrote that he will use the Coronavirus "break" to bulk up like Hulk for Satyameva Jayate 2, a "benchmark" set for him by Milap. "Benchmark set by Milap Zaveri. Work cut out for me during this break. #satyamevajayate2 #staysafeindia," read John's caption.

And here's how Milap captioned the same post: "Hulk Abraham! Love this fan art I came across online! John Smash!"

Milap Zaveri has previously also compared John to Hulk. Earlier this month, the director teased John's fans by sharing a picture of the superhero stopping a moving truck with his bare hands and saying that John Abraham can be seen doing something similar in Satyameva Jayate 2. "A tease of one of the things John Abraham is gonna do in Satyameva Jayate 2," he tweeted.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to open in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti i.e October 2.

On the work front, John Araham will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumai Saga and Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. He was last seen in Pagalpanti.