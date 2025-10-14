Jimmy Shergill's Father Satyajit Shergill Dies At 90

On October 11, 2025, Bollywood and Punjabi cinema lost a gem as Satyajit Shergill, father of actor Jimmy Shergill, took his last breath. He was 90 years old. The family had released a statement, according to which, his Antil Ardas and Bhog would be organised on October 14, 2025, at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Shergill's family reportedly had a connection with the celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil. While he was not a public person, his family members are widely known for their association with culture and heritage.

Jimmy Shergill's Strained Relationship With His Father

In an old interview with Bombay Times, Jimmy Shergill opened up about a personal account. He shared that he had a strained relationship with Satyajit Shergill as a teenage boy because he decided to cut his hair. The actor said, "I wore a turban till I was about 18, till it became really difficult for me to manage washing and wearing one in a hostel."

There were other things too, between the actor and his father. He shared that on one of his visits to the hostel, the actor disclosed to his father that he would be cutting his locks. "Not just my parents, but my entire family did not talk to me for a year and a half properly after that."

Jimmy Shergill's Latest Movies And Series

Jimmy Shergill is a popular face of Hindi and Punjabi cinema. He is best known for his roles in films like Mohabbatein, Hum Tum, Tanu Weds Manu, F*ugly, and Operation Mayfair. He was last seen in a Punjabi movie, Maa Jaye, released in August 2025. He was also a part of the web series - Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.