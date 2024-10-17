<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt's Film Lags Behind Rajkummar Rao's <i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>

Alia Bhatt's film Jigra released amid massive fanfare but it seems to have failed to meet the expectations of the fans. The movie, which debuted in theatres on October 11, has been witnessing a steady dip in box office numbers since its release. Jigra minted ₹ 1.25 crore on its first Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. The film recorded a 9.50% overall Hindi occupancy. So far, the crime fiction drama has collected a total of ₹21.10 crore. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra narrated the story of a brother-sister duo, played by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Alia portrays Satya, a devoted sister who is on a rescue mission to save her brother Ankur from a foreign jail after he gets framed for a crime he didn't commit.

In a previous interview, Alia Bhatt talked about his Jigra co-star. The actress said that Vedang Raina reminded her "a lot of Ranveer Singh, with whom she worked in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gully Boy. "Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well,” Alia said in a chat with Karan Johar and Jr NTR.

The actress added, “Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person. He sings so beautifully. Vasan [Bala] and I would discuss this all the time that he is actually an old soul. I mean I would think I am an old soul but quite on the contrary, Vedang who is younger than me, is like 60! His soul is very deep-rooted and centred. He has a lot of depth in him, which I think will take him really far.”

Jigra also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra marks Alia's second production venture after the 2022 film Darlings. The film clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.