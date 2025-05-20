Jiah Khan "Tried To Call Sooraj Pancholi" The Day She Died, Reveals Actor's Mother Zarina Wahab

Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting Jiah Khan's suicide (2013). After a decade-long legal battle, CBI Special Court acquitted Sooraj due to lack of evidence in 2023. Sooraj Pancholi, who was about to debut around the time of Jia's death, was grilled on social media for his relationship with the Nishabd actress. Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has now come out in the defence of her son and revealed they were not together before Jiah's death.

Zarina Wahab also revealed that Jiah tried to "reach out to Sooraj" the day she died as she was "upset" after being rejected for a Telugu film.

During a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Zarina Wahab said, "I want to clear one thing that a lot of people think about Sooraj. When they (Jiah and Sooraj) were friends, Salman was launching him. Then I told him that Salman is going to launch you, (so) stop (this)! Then he went and told her, my parents don't want us to meet and your mother also doesn't want us to meet. So let's break up.

"Then she said, 'can I come and meet you sometimes?' So he told her, 'you can come and meet me as a friend but not as a girlfriend.' The incident happened a month before their breakup. No one knows about this. In fact, she was going to South for a Telugu film around the same time in June. On the spot, she was rejected and she was very depressed."

Zarina shared that Jiah called Sooraj the day she died but he couldn't respond to her due to work commitments. When he responded, it was already too late.

"She (Jiah) was so depressed that she was trying to call Sooraj. But his classes were going on because of some shooting. He couldn't take her call, and when he later saw his phone, he texted her, 'I'm free now, if you want to call me, call.'

"But by then, she had already passed away. And now everyone says he did this, he did that... It's so wrong. The poor girl was really sweet, but only God knows what truly happened to her," said Zarina Wahab.

Zarina also revealed that Jiah was upset after being rejected for a Telugu film that eventually went to Rakul Preet Singh.

"Sooraj had even sent her a bouquet when she told him she was trying her luck in the South. "Whatever happened, it wasn't good, but people misunderstood. How many people can you go around explaining things to? But he (Sooraj) went through a lot," she concluded.

Sooraj Pancholi will next be seen in Kesari Veer alongside Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty. The film will release in theatres on May 23.