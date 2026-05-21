Jessica Simpson Sets Record Straight After Nick Lachey Flight Story

Jessica Simpson has responded to her ex-husband Nick Lachey's allegations that the actor-singer sat in first class while her children were in the economy section with their father, Eric Johnson, on a flight to Hawaii.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nick explained that both families were travelling on the same plane. Soon after his comments went viral, many questioned why the children were not sitting beside her.

Jessica explained that she was not responsible for booking the plane tickets. According to her, the trip was a gift from her mother, who had arranged the travel plans for the family vacation.

After she was recently spotted by paparazzi at the Los Angeles airport, as per Page Six, she clarified, “My mom bought those tickets. It was my mom's treat for us to go to Hawaii.”

Jessica also made it clear that if she had personally purchased the tickets, she would have made sure her children were seated with her.

Earlier, on the podcast, Nick shared that he unexpectedly ran into Jessica Simpson when they ended up sitting near each other on a flight earlier this month.

He said, “It was strangely OK. You know, it's been 20 years since [we divorced], so we hadn't seen each other in those 20 years, and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together.”

Nick Lachey shared that he and Jessica Simpson were “very, very cordial” and “very respectful.” He explained that the actor-singer was sitting with her mother, while Eric Johnson was seated in another section of the plane with their three children, Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

When host Andy Cohen asked Nick Lachey if Jessica Simpson's children were in "a separate class of service," Nick hesitantly confirmed that they were.