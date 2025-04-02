Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has embraced motherhood once again. The actress is now officially a mom of two.

The 34-year-old actress has welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, reports People magazine.

The actress and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City following the birth of their little one. Lawrence and Cooke, 40, who married in October 2019, are also parents to their 3-year-old son Cy.

As per People, Lawrence announced she was expecting her second baby with Maroney via a Vogue Instagram post and article in October 2024.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence. The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the magazine wrote in the post's caption, adding that representatives for Lawrence had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

The following day, a source confirmed the news with People exclusively, sharing that Lawrence was "thrilled to be pregnant again."

The source added, "She loves being a mom. She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will be 3 when the new baby arrives."

Since the birth of her first son, Lawrence has shared that she's been approaching her career differently.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress told Cameron Diaz in a 2023 conversation for Interview magazine, that having a baby caused her to be more selective with the projects she agrees to do.

Lawrence said, "There's no squeezing when you have a baby. There's just home, and it's the best. It definitely helps weed out projects, 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?"

Jennifer Lawrence's latest project is titled Die, My Love, which is slated for a 2025 release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)