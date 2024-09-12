Jennifer Lawrence Shares A Post On Feminism: "We Stand For A World Where Everyone Can Thrive"

Jennifer Lawrence isn't the one to hold back her opinions. Over the years, she has been honest about her views on issues like climate change and the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Jennifer, who identifies as a feminist, recently shared a post on Instagram emphasising her allegiance with the movement. The Hunger Games actress shared a monochrome picture of herself wearing a black suit with a white T-shirt. The text on her top read, “We should all be feminists.” In the caption, Jennifer wrote, "Feminism is about equality, empowerment, and breaking down barriers. Together, we stand for a world where everyone can thrive, regardless of gender." See the post here:

Previously, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer Lawrence said, “I don't know why that word is so scary to people; it shouldn't be, because it just means equality. If we are moving forward in a society, you are feeling stronger as a woman, and you want to be taken more seriously. You don't have to take away the wonderful traits that come with being a woman: We are sensitive. We are pleasers. We're empathetic. All those things that can keep you from asking for what you want or making mistakes.”

Jennifer Lawrence has also spoken up against the gender wage gap in Hollywood. The actress addressed the issue in a letter published in Lenny, the feminist email newsletter. She wrote, “It's hard for me to speak about my experience as a working woman because I can safely say my problems aren't exactly relatable.

Jennifer went on to add that she wasn't angry with the filmmakers for offering her way less money than her male counterparts but was mad at herself because “I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early.”

She concluded her letter by mentioning another incident when a Sony producer called Angelina Jolie a "spoiled brat" for negotiating roles. Jennifer Lawrence wrote, "I just can't picture someone saying that about a man."