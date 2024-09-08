Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax Crashed His Tesla 2 Months Before Bike Accident: Report

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been involved in his second accident in recent months. On July 29, the 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU following an e-bike accident. This incident comes just a few months after Pax was involved in a Tesla crash in May. According to a report by TMZ, Pax's Tesla collided with a truck parked outside RED Studios Hollywood late at night. Security footage confirmed the crash, but fortunately, Pax was unharmed, and no police report was filed since there were no casualties. He received a warning, and the police ensured that he was not under the influence of any intoxicants during the accident.

On July 29, around 5 pm, Pax was riding his electric bike on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles when he collided with the back of a car. He reported head and hip pain after the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A few days ago, a People report claimed that Pax is “on the mend.” A source told the publication that he is "doing ok.”

"It's been a few weeks since the accident, but he's still recovering and receiving treatments. He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet," the source added.

The report also mentioned that Angelina Jolie "was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident.” Earlier, another insider told the portal that Pax "suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy."

Pax is one of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The former couple are also parents to Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina and Brad got married in August 2014. They got divorced in April 2019.