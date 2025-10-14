Jennifer Aniston Reveals Struggles With Infertility, And Why She Does Not Want To Adopt A Kid

Jennifer Aniston, of FRIENDS fame, opened up about her struggles with IVF and infertility. The actress also spoke about her decision not to adopt and how the public has scrutinised all of it. In a recent interview, she candidly addressed years of speculation surrounding her views on motherhood and family plans.

What's Happening

In a Wondery+ early access episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, as per People, the 56-year-old shared insights into her fertility journey and how she tried everything possible to conceive.

The actress also spoke about being labelled "selfish" and a "workaholic" for not prioritising having a family.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar UK, Jennifer Aniston revealed how the public questioned her private struggles, building a narrative around her choices without knowing her story.

She said, "They didn't know my story or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years trying to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes. That's nobody's business. But there comes a point when you can't not hear it - the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic."

She told co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast, "All the years and years and years of speculation were really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think about it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Furthermore, she revealed her reasons for not opting for adoption despite numerous suggestions. The actress said, "I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

Speaking of making peace with the fact that "the ship has sailed", Aniston said there comes a time when these things are out of your control. There's nothing to be done, and she has accepted her circumstances.

Jennifer Aniston On Parenthood Not Being "In The Plan" For Her

The actress became emotional when discussing parenthood and the feelings surrounding it.

She said, "It just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was. It's very emotional, especially at the moment when they say 'that's it,' because there is a weird moment when that happens."

She concluded by saying the thought of being a parent would arise, but then it would pass within three seconds.

In A Nutshell

