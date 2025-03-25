Jennifer Aniston And Pedro Pascal Spark Dating Rumours On Their Cozy Dinner Date Night

As the rumour mills get churning instantly when it comes to dating rumours, the latest celebs to have gotten embroiled in it, are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.

Pictures of the two standing close to each other and having an intimate conversation went viral on social media yesterday. They were reportedly heading out after a dinner date at West Hollywood's Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel. They were there for nearly 3 hours.

Neither of the stars nor their representatives have reacted to the social media buzz.

However, internet users were ecstatic about a possible love story brewing between the FRIENDS star and the Gladiator II actor. They even called them a "hot couple."

There have also been speculations about Pedro Pascal joining the cast of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's hit series—The Morning Show. They had an exchange of words on the Critics Choice Awards 2024 red carpet.

Reese was heard convincing Pedro that there is a great role for him in the series, to which he replied he would join right away.

He had replied, "Pitch it to me now. I'm in. I'll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room."

Pedro Pascal has previously been associated with Maria Dizzia, Robin Tunney, and Lena Headey of Game Of Thrones fame. While Aniston had married and divorced Brad Pitt, and then was with Justin Theroux.