"Worry Bout Your House – Not Mine": Jelly Roll's Daughter On Father's Divorce With Bunnie Xo

American singer-rapper Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, has reacted for the first time to the reported divorce of her father and Bunnie Xo, saying she is "disgusted" by how invested people are in what she called a private family matter.

"Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," the 18-year-old wrote on a TikTok post, as reported by PageSix.

She also told people to "worry bout your house – not mine," adding, "Go on somewhere yall. I'm not speaking on it – yet."

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, reportedly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in the court documents, according to TMZ.

Jelly and Bunnie Xo got married in August 2016 and have been together for about 10 years. The couple had also been reportedly trying to have a baby in recent months.

Rumours about a split grew after Jelly was seen without his wedding ring at the 2026 CMA Fest in Nashville in early June, and he also appeared in social media posts without it.

Bunnie Xo had been posting cryptic messages online. Some of them hinted at emotions such as trust issues, past relationships, and "getting her sparkle back," but she has not directly confirmed details of the split.

According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, it is also mentioned that both of them plan to settle money, property, and debts through an agreement. Reports state a moving truck was seen outside their shared home in Tennessee. However, it was not confirmed whose belongings were being moved.

The report also cites one possible reason for the split is their differences in lifestyle and beliefs.

"There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life. She's posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast," a source told The Daily Mail.

They added, "At every turn, she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville]."