Jaya Bachchan On Her Absence From Social Media: 'There's Enough That The World Knows About Us'

Jaya Bachchan in a still from the promo. (courtesy: NavyaNanda)

New day, new promo of Navya Naveli's podcast show What The Hell Navya season 2. It's not a surprise that Jaya Bachchan is in the headlines for her comment. In the new promo shared by Navya, Jaya Bachchan revealed why she is away from social media. In the promo, Navya can be seen engaging in a conversation with usual suspects mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmom Jaya Bachchan. Navya can be seen introducing her guests as "wise people of the Internet." To this, Shweta adds, "I wish we had the Internet when I was growing up because it would have made homework and stuff so much easier." Jaya Bachchan chimes in, "When I was young, we had to book a call, and there were two types of calls: one was ordinary, and the one was an emergency call. If you spoke to your boyfriend, it had to be an emergency call."

Later, Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying in the promo, "There's enough that the world knows about us. We don't need to share on Instagram." Sharing the teaser, Navya wrote in the caption, "How our fave trio internets? Find out tomorrow. Episode 6 drops at 7pm." Take a look:

Jaya Bachchan, who shares a cold relationship with the Mumbai lensmen, often schools them. She gets trolled on social media heavily for this attitude. In a teaser released earlier, Jaya Bachchan challenged the trolls to "show their faces." Jaya says in the promo, "If you want to comment, then comment positively. But no, you just give your verdict." Navya adds, "The trolls might not dare to speak if they sit in front of you (referring to Jaya)." Jaya promptly replies, "They won't have the courage." Navya teases her grandmom with these words, "With you, definitely not." Jaya adds, "If you are actually brave, then comment on actual issues and show your face." Take a look:

Recently, at the screening of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies, Jaya Bachchan was captured scolding the lensmen. In 2022, Jaya Bachchan, in one of the episodes of What The hell Navya, revealed her dislike for the paparazzi. She said, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, "Aapko sharam nahi aati hai [Don't you feel ashamed?]."