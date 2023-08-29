Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan X Nayanthara - It's A Banger

SRK and Nayanthara in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan made good on a promise - he teased us with a banger and delivered that and more in the new Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya that just released on Tuesday. It may not be Chaiyya Chaiyya but it is a hit machine nonetheless (you'll get the reference when you see the track and read SRK's post). The video begins with Nayanthara slaying (as she always does) the moment she walks into the frame, dressed in a pink outfit. Enter Jawan, sorry, we meant Shah Rukh Khan and the rest is history. He takes over the dance floor with his unmatched swag and explains this is Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya - loud and clear.

If you thought it doesn't get better than this, it so does. He does the viral-worthy signature step, the beat drops and co-star Sanya Malhotra takes over the dance floor. Sanya Malhotra breaks into a few killer moves, which is followed by a dance sequence between SRK and Nayanthara. Their chemistry is off the charts. The black and white sequences no less. We could go on and on but BRB, got to catch the song once again.

Check out the track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya here:

Meanwhile, sharing the track on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya." he added, "There are so many stories behind this song...but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out...For now just dance with me...Full Song out now. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Kumaar. Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Rao have sung the track and the party number has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged all the artists associated with the project in his caption.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.