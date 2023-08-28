Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya New Teaser: Smooth Operator Shah Rukh Khan On The Dance Floor

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk )

Add in some groovy music, rave dance moves and a dash of Shah Rukh Khan swag, and you have got yourself a party number. Yes, King Khan has treated his fans to yet another teaser of the new song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from his upcoming thriller Jawan. If Zinda Banda got your foot tapping, then Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya will surely make you get up and shake a leg. As usual, Shah Rukh Khan is a visual treat as he dances gracefully into our hearts. Sharing the new teaser, the Bollywood's Baadshah thanked his choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for "bearing with him." His post read, "This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course, the talented Anirudh.#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya's Full song is out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Despite the title of the song, it does include a snippet of the tune of the original Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shree 420 starring Raj Kapoor and Nargi.

See the new teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya here:

After hosting a quick Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. In the teaser, we can hear the line Pehle kiya chaiya chaiya, ab karunga tha tha thaiya... mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan. Introducing the teaser on X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "OK guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out a song. Will leave a teaser now....& get@AntonyLRuben to work on the trailer. Song is....Not ...Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now Love u all. #Jawan"

Take a look at Shah Rukh's post on X:

While fans wait eagerly for Jawan's trailer, Shah Rukh Khan is busy teasing his fans with his many, many posts of Jawan. On Friday, he shared an intriguing motion poster revealing many faces from Jawan. In the caption, he wrote, "Yeh to shuruaat hai... The Many Faces of Justice... yeh teer hain... abhi dhaal baaki hai... yeh anth hai abhi kaal baaki hai.Yeh poochta hai khud se kuch.... abhi Jawaab baaki hai.There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!"

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are part of the movie. Apart from them, the movie has a stellar cast comprising Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.