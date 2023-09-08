Jawan On Google: An Interactive Doodle We Didn't Know We Needed. Bonus - Shah Rukh Khan's Voice

SRK in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jawan fever has taken over everything, even Google. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, If a user searches for Shah Rukh Khan's film on Google, a tiny walkie-talkie icon appears on the screen and the moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages. It is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready." Interesting, na? Google India shared the steps to follow to check out the audio-visual and interactive Google Search innovation done for Jawan. Meanwhile, on X (earlier called Twitter), #JawanOnGoogle has been trending all day. Check out some of the posts here:

Google India shared the steps:

Bekarar karke humein,

Yun na jaaiye,

Aapko humari kasam,

Google par 'Jawan' search kar aaiye



Step 1: Search for 'Jawan' or 'SRK'

Step 2: Click on the walkie talkie (sound on)

Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise

Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like... — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2023

Fans of SRK were super excited. See some of the tweets here:

"Google promoting #Jawan. KING for a reason," wrote a user.

Could SRK fans be more excited?

"Are you readyyyyy? Because Jawan ko #DhoondengeTohMilega," another fan wrote.

After the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan shared a thank you note for his fans and he wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"