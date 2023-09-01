Jawan In Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show With Epic Dialogue - 'Bete Ko Hath Lagane Se Pehle...'

Shah Rukh Khan at the event. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai last night for the promotions of Jawan. The superstar made our hearts skip a beat in a black tee and his signature cargo pants. Don't miss the red jacket. SRK also danced to the electrifying numbers — Zinda Banda and Chaleya (Arabic version) — from the Atlee film. Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the peppy beats have created a buzz on social media. Hold on, there is more. After the performance, the actor came up with a special message for parents. In the latest clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen delivering one of his punchy dialogues from the trailer, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.” Pointing at the sea of fans, SRK adds, “To all the parents here… God bless you. Have a very good evening. Be good. Be healthy. I love you very much.” Jawan's trailer was also showcased on the Burj Khalifa.

MASS : King Khan's JAWAN Dialogue straight from Burj Khalifa - Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar ????❤️ #ShahRukhKhan#Jawan#JawanInDubai#JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifapic.twitter.com/Y9icKG63UU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

Now, watch SRK's performance on Zinda Banda and Chaleya:

Meanwhile, Jawan's advance booking window has finally opened in India. As per the latest update by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Shah Rukh Khan film has sold 79,500 tickets. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "Jawan advance booking status: Extraordinary trends. Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/ Day 1 at national chains…Update: Fri, 2.45 pm PVR + INOX: 66,000 [tickets] and Cinepolis: 13,500 [tickets]. Total: 79,500 tickets sold.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi. The film is bankrolled by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will share the screen space with Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.