Jawan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Roaring At 526 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawan. The Atlee film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). Oh, and, we can't help but talk about Jawan's “record-breaking” performance at the box office. On Thursday (Day 15), SRK's film earned ₹ 8.85 crore at the Indian box office, Sacnilk reported. Its total collection (domestic) stands at ₹ 526.73 crore. Jawan, backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, has minted over ₹ 900 crore (worldwide). It was released on September 7.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan continued its “glorious run” at the box office in week 2. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the film critic wrote, “Jawan continues its glorious run, trends better than Pathaan in Week 2. Will comfortably cruise past ₹ 500 crore mark in Weekend 3. (Week 2) Friday ₹ 18.10 crore, Saturday ₹ 30.10 crore, Sunday ₹ 34.26 crore, Monday ₹ 14.25 crore, Tuesday ₹ 12.90 crore, Wednesday ₹ 8.60 crore. Total: ₹ 466.19 crore. Hindi. India biz.” He has also shared Jawan's collection in the Tamil and Telugu belt.

Meanwhile, the full video song, titled Faraatta from Jawan, was unveiled on Thursday. It coincided with director Atlee's birthday. Faraatta features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Be it their sizzling chemistry, the glamorous ensembles or the quirky dance moves, it is certainly a Faraatta song. Sharing that the full video song has been unveiled, SRK wrote a sweet birthday message for Atlee. The superstar said, “Done more than a few songs with Deepika Padukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday, my friend Atlee. Thank you for this Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling.”

Faraatta was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak among others are also a part of Jawan.