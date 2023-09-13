Jawan Actor Ridhi Dogra, 38, On Why She Agreed To Play Shah Rukh Khan's Screen Mom

Ridhi Dogra in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ridhi Dogra, 38, who starred as Shah Rukh Khan's character Azad's adoptive mother Kaveri Amma in Jawan, opened up on why she said yes to the role of playing a mother-figure in the Atlee-directed film. Speaking about her role Ridhi told India Today, "I'll be honest, I was very nervous about taking this up, but I didn't know any better. I didn't understand if I should do it, or I should not do it. The only thing I saw in it was that it was challenging for me. That's the only thing that pushed me to do it."

Revealing the reason she actually agree to do the role, Ridhi Dogra added, "At that time, I was shooting for like all those web series where I played significant roles, that's the time I got a call for this character, Kaveri. For me, I am a student of cinema and so, when I was told that Atlee wanted to meet me, it was a huge thing. They had started shooting back then. I remember when Atlee called me on set, SRK was on the floor, shooting. For me, the fact that a director of his stature took out time to meet me was huge."

Last week, Ridhi shared a post, chronicling her journey of shooting Jawan. She also wrote about taking up the role. "As an actor, I thought 'Wow, it's an Atlee film and I'm playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! Am I mad? And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay mad," read an excerpt from her post.

Earlier at the audio launch event of Jawan in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Ridhi, who is unfortunately playing my mother, but in the next film, we will work something out age-wise." ICYMI, this is the video.

Besides Jawan, Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur. She also participated in reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.