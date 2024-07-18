Jasmin Bhasin On Co-Star Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'Was Numb For Many Days'

Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in a throwback picture. (courtesy: Facebook)

Jasmin Bhasin, who worked with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show Dil Se Dil Tak, remembered the actor in an interview with Pinkvilla. Jasmin shared how she reacted to the news of his sudden death while she was travelling to Mumbai from Kashmir. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin shed tears and she said, "The news came out, it was shocking. I was in Kashmir. I didn't have internet or cellular network. I was at the airport and people were murmuring about his demise. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. But the moment I landed in Mumbai, I became numb. I was numb for many days. He was gone."

Jasmin Bhasin continued, "I couldn't accept the fact that he was actually gone. His death taught me the biggest lesson of life, that nothing is permanent. Toh waqt rehte sare gile shikwe door kar lene chahiye kyunki waqt ka kuch pata nahin (It is important to sort out issues when you have time). The person is gone but you live with the pain and regret that kash baat karliya hota."

Jasmin also recalled that Sidharth used to motivate her a lot on the sets while she was surrounded by the senior actors. Talking about the bond she shared with Sidharth, Jasmin said, "He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women."

For the unversed, TV star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September, 2021. Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. Sidharth Shukla starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also featured in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.