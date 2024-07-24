Jasmin Bhasin Makes First Public Appearance Post Corneal Damage

Jasmin pictured at the airport. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)

Days after being diagnosed with corneal damage, Jasmin Bhasin made her first public appearance at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wore a co-ord suit and kept her tresses loose. She posed for the paparazzi at the airport. The actor even took off her shades for a minute and showed her eyes to the lensmen stationed over there. For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin is being treated for corneal damage after she wore lenses at a Delhi event. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Jasmin shared her ordeal in detail. Jasmin told ETimes, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

Meanwhile, Jasmin shared a video with boyfriend Aly Goni and thanked him for "being her eyes" during the tough times. Jasmine wrote, "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute." Take a look:

Aly Goni also shared Jasmin's health update on his Instagram feed. Aly shared a picture of Jasmine getting her eyes tested at the clinic. The image also shows a glimpse of her damaged eye. He wrote, "Guys, please check your lenses before you use them and if possible, get rid of them. Do lasik. Take care of your eyes."

Jasmin Bhasin worked in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin made her debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She acted in films like Karoodpathi, Beware of Dogs, Dillunnodu, Ladies & Gentlemen, to name a few.