Janmashtami 2019: Here's How Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty And Other Stars Celebrated The Festival

Shah Rukh Khan breaking dahi handi. (Image courtesy: srkuniverse)

Happy Janmashtami, folks! The Internet is bombarded with festive greetings and on this special occasion, several Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes on social media (more on that later). Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without the breaking of dahi handi and Bollywood stars are well aware of that. Several fan clubs have curated videos of Shah Rukh Khan breaking a dahi handi.The video is going insanely viral on social media. SRK wasn't the only celeb to break a dahi handi this Janmashtami.

Check out the video here:

Shilpa Shetty also gave her Instafam a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival. The actress posted a video of her little son Viaan Raj Kundra breaking a dahi handi. In her post, Shilpa referred to Viaan as her "little Krishna" and she wrote: "My little Krishna and our yearly ritual celebrating Janmashtami at our home. Viaan Raj smashing it and getting better every year. Happy Janmashtami to all. Lots of love and happiness to my Instafam."

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also shared the same post on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Jai Shri Krishna. Wishing everyone a happy Janmashtmi. My little Krishan Kanhaiya breaking the matki. He smashed it in his 1st attempt. May all negativity be removed from our lives."

Take a look at the video here:

Raveena Tandon shared a picture of her daughter dressed as Radha and she captioned it: "My little Radhe breaking the handi and collecting her goodies."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself dressed as Lord Krishna. The picture happens to be a still from the song Radhe Radhefrom his forthcoming film Dream Girl and he captioned it: "Happy Janmashtami. Radhe Radhe. Dream Girl on September 13."

Here are some more wishes sent out by Bollywood celebrities:

May Lord Krishna shower his blessings and love on you and your family.. #HappyJanmashtami — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 24, 2019

Let there be love,peace and harmony amongst all. pic.twitter.com/q2JnPKKuKX — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 23, 2019

