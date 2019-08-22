Netflix's Bard Of Blood Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Vs Emraan Hashmi. And The Winner Is...

Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan from Bard Of Blood trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights SRK produces the Netflix original series The series is based on Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name Emraan Hashmi plays the protagonist - a spy

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the trailer of his Netflix production Bard Of Blood today after sending himself up in a series of teasers yesterday. Featuring series star Emraan Hashmi, the trailer continues the narrative of SRK roped in by agencies unknown to interrogate a mystery man. SRK, providing some obvious comic relief, refers to himself as 'Don, Badshah, Baazigar' but these celluloid epithets quickly prove to be of little help. Out of his depth seconds into the interrogation, SRK eventually finds himself at the receiving end of tables turned. Emraan Hashmi's taciturn character is revealed to be a super spy codenamed Adonis; this desi James Bond has little trouble leaving his bumbling adversary handcuffed and shrouded as he himself was in the opening of the trailer. For the uninitiated, Netflix's Bard Of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Emraan Hashmi's summary of Shah Rukh Khan as the end of the trailer is a hilariously insulting "dummy" - that might be a bit harsh but he's plainly used to more challenging assignments than matching wits with a screen hero. Given that Bard Of Blood is directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame, we're guessing it's going to be a lot grittier than the trailer indicates. The series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora and Amyra Dastur and will begin streaming on September 27.

Watch the trailer here:

Shah Rukh made the big announcement about Bard Of Blood in July, when Emraan Hashmi was introduced as disgraced spy Kabir Anand, who is called back into active service while teaching in Panchgani. The series in based on author Bilal Siddiqi's book.

Bard Of Blood is a mini-series with eight episodes and will release in Hindi, English and Urdu.

