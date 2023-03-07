ICYMI: How Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Wished Janhvi Kapoor On Her Birthday

Shikhar Pahariya shared this image. (courtesy: shikharpahariya )

Amidst rumours that actor Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, the latter, on Monday dropped an adorable birthday wish for her.

Shikhar on his Instagram story dropped an unseen silhouette photo with Janhvi and wrote, "Happy birthday". He also added a red heart emoji to the caption. Janhvi also re-posted the story on her official Instagram account. The rumoured love birds are seen enjoying the scenic beauty under the moonlight together. Shikhar is seemingly holding Janhvi close to him as they get caught in a candid moment. The photo is likely from the Maldives.

Take a look at the photo here:

In the next story, Shikhar posted Janhvi's look from her Telugu drama NTR 30.

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Shikhar was said to be in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)