Janhvi Kapoor's Weekend Mood Summed Up In Dreamy Pics

Hello there, Janhvi Kapoor! The actress, on Saturday afternoon shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. The actress can be seen happily posing at a lush green location. She didn't reveal the location in her caption but we simply love the pictures. For her day out, Janhvi Kapoor picked a white crop top, which she paired with a neon green skirt. In one of the shots, Janhvi can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses for the camera. In a separate picture, she can be seen admiring the stunning view.

See the pictures shared by Janhvi Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial choices have been dominated by neon shades of late. Check out this picture. "Cactus flower," she captioned it.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor posted a throwback from a beach and she captioned it: "Mentally here."

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.