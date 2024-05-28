Janhvi Kapoor's Cheer Squad At Mr & Mrs Mahi Screening Included Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, The Kapoors Among Others

Celebrities pictured at the screening last night.

Just a few days before its release, a special screening of Mr & Mrs Mahi was hosted in Mumbai on Monday night and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening was the film's lead actress Janhvi Kapoor, while her co-star Rakummar Rao was MIA from the event. All eyes were on Janhvi as she arrived at the venue dressed in an outfit in keeping with the film's theme. Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor, her sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor were also pictured at the screening. Khushi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend and The Archies co-star Vedang Raina.

Other attendees at the screening of Mr & Mrs Mahi included Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel, stars of the critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies. Mr & Mrs Mahi producer Karan Johar, actors Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Boman Irani among others also watched the film.

See Janhvi Kapoor's OOTN here. What's not to like?

Janhvi's family members formed her cheer squad.

Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel clicked at the screening:

Check out more photos from the screening:

Karan Johar, who has backed the film under his production house Dharma Productions, clicked at the screening of Mr & Mrs Mahi in Mumbai last night.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film has been backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Sharan Sharma.