Janhvi Kapoor's Caption Is The Answer To Her Holiday Mood

Janhvi Kapoor, on a much-needed break post her COVID recovery, is actively sharing pictures from her holiday. Location unknown but the actress is having the best of her time with her friends. On Wednesday, she shared a solo shot of herself, in a black swimsuit. She also shared pictures of the landscape and a few candid with friends and she captioned the post: "Eudaimonia" (Greek word for a state of happiness). A day before, she posted pictures of herself from her pool time and she wrote: "Arcadia - finding my way back to ya."

Be it beaches, or sand dunes, Janhvi Kapoor loves them all. "Here you see barren land; I see golden sand," she captioned this post.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

The actress was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi and Khushi are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi studies in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister.