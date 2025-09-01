Janhvi Kapoor Wants A "Quick" Wedding, A "Very Long" Honeymoon: "Don't Want Too Many People"

Janhvi Kapoor is not only making headlines for her professional choices but also for the way she speaks about love, marriage, and family. Fresh off the release of Param Sundari, the actress has given fans a glimpse into her personal dreams, from her wedding day to her honeymoon, while also reflecting on what romance means in today's world.

What's Happening

In her latest interview with Vogue, Janhvi revealed that she wants her wedding to be simple and intimate. "I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definitely don't want too many people there. I want it to be quick, I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definitely know that whatever I wear will be Manish [Malhotra], because he's my favourite person and he's family," she shared.

Opening up about modern relationships, the actress admitted that love is increasingly hard to find today. She observed that "instant gratification has made the entire idea of romance transactional," and many people lack "the patience, aptitude or openness for a real connection".

Calling herself "a hyper-romantic, devoted individual," Janhvi said, "I also think that I've been extremely lucky in my personal life, so I value and cherish how rare what I've found is. And I love the institution of marriage. I love the idea of creating a family life, a unit that is yours, of having someone who's on your team, of being devoted to them".

Background

Often spotted with her rumored partner Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi has always been candid about her personal life. Professionally, she was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra, which released on August 29. Up next, she will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor On Situationships: Why She Thinks The Gen Z Dating Trend Makes No Sense