Janhvi Kapoor To NDTV: Sometimes Wonder What It Would Be Like If No One Knew Me

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview with NDTV, shared her thoughts about being photographed by the paparazzi incessantly and said it is "flattering." Janhvi, who is regularly pictured at her gym, shoots, added, "It is very flattering that I am getting so much attention. I think I should value it. But sometimes, I think if no one knew me then what would that be like." She added that she often wonders how so many people find her "so interesting." The actress also recalled the worst advice that she received. "The worst advice I got was apni image pe dhyaan do (focus on your image)," said Janhvi Kapoor. The best advice that she received - "Apne kaam pe dhyaan do (focus on your work)."

Janhvi Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress was last seen in the film GoodLuck Jerry, which was a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar over the weekend. She also started the prep for Mr And Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Her upcoming projects include Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mili. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak. She has featured in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and Roohi.