Janhvi Kapoor Says She Was Christopher Nolan's 'First Choice For The Joker'. PFA Proof

We are beginning to love Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram stories! So much fun they are. Janhvi recently shared trivia about her career choices (all in jest, of course) and jokingly hinted that a Hollywood flick could have marked her acting debut. Janhvi seems to have chanced upon an old photo of herself (really old), which appears to be from a party or a function, in which she can be seen dressed as a joker - her nose all red and face all made-up to look like a cute little clown. Sharing the photo of herself as a kid, Janhvi wrote this on her Instagram story. "Lesser known fact: I was Nolan's first choice for The Joker, had to decline for Dhadak !" Lol.We bet you've never seen a clown look this cute and we also bet that Christopher Nolan would have sure made a cuter version ofhad this photo of Janhvi made it to his desk.Janhvi is clearly a fan of throwback photos because there's so many of them on her Instagram feed. Our favourite is the one which she had shared sometime in 2016 to describe her "mood." Janhvi recently made us nostalgic and miss Sridevi even more as she Instagrammed this adorable throwback piece of gold. Sridevi accidentally drowned at the bathtub of a Dubai hotel earlier this year.Janhvi Kapoor, 21, is currently prepping for the release of her Bollywood debut -. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions,will hit screens on July 20.