Janhvi Kapoor's "Best" Birthday Gift Has A Shikhar Pahariya Connection

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 28th birthday on March 6. Of course, she was showered with several presents on the special day. But there was one particular gift that Janhvi just couldn't stop gushing over.

On March 7, Janhvi Kapoor shared a super-adorable picture of the priceless present on her Instagram Stories. It was a mini caricature set of the entire Kapoor clan.

The cutesy figures were of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister, actress Khushi Kapoor and their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Janhvi's step-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, were there too. Special mention: A sculpture of Janhvi's rumoured partner Shikhar Pahariya in a traditional outfit.

That's not all, the thoughtful gift also included a figurine of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's mother, late film veteran Sridevi. Even sculptures of the Kapoor family's pet dogs made it to the beautiful keepsake. Could it get any better than this? We think not.

Janhvi Kapoor has already planned to make the gift-set a part of her Christmas decor this year. Her caption said, “Best. Gift. Ever. Next year's Christmas tree highlights. Christmas come soon.”

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, Varun Dhawan had the sweetest wish in mind. He dropped a picture with her on Instagram where the duo were seen engaged in a banter against a picturesque cityscape. Varun's side note read, “Happy birthday, Tulsi. Love Sunny.”

Through the caption, Varun Dhawan teased about his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the romantic comedy. While Varun essays the role of Sunny, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan previously worked together in the 2023 romance drama Bawaal.

Coming to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The romantic comedy will be produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release on April 18.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Param Sundari. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Janhvi also has RC16 with Ram Charan.